Clive Dix Purchases 485,320 Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XDGet Free Report) insider Clive Dix purchased 485,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £48,532 ($61,425.14).

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

LON:C4XD opened at GBX 9.27 ($0.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of £23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.75 and a beta of 0.27. C4X Discovery Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.