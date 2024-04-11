Clive Dix Purchases 485,320 Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) Stock

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) insider Clive Dix purchased 485,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £48,532 ($61,425.14).

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

LON:C4XD opened at GBX 9.27 ($0.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of £23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.75 and a beta of 0.27. C4X Discovery Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

