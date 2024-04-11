CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £301.60 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($381.72).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 196 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($379.55).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.01) on Thursday. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.50 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,950.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

