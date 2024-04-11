Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,215,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,215,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,375 shares of company stock worth $122,762,280 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3 %

COIN stock opened at $250.99 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

