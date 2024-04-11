Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CMA opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Comerica

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comerica by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.