Comparing Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 4.85 $38.71 million $2.12 7.19 MFA Financial $205.46 million 5.30 $80.16 million $0.40 26.69

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 64.78% 14.65% 11.74% MFA Financial 13.24% 9.44% 1.82%

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

