Comparing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A Oddity Tech $508.68 million 4.10 $58.53 million $1.02 35.99

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Oddity Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39%

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.