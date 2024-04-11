Comparing Jushi (JUSHF) & Its Rivals

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jushi to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.09 Jushi Competitors $306.04 million -$158.15 million -10.40

Jushi’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Jushi Competitors -51.98% -60.46% -9.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jushi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 245 546 917 66 2.45

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 59.89%. Given Jushi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jushi rivals beat Jushi on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

