Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,128.08

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,128.08 ($26.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,222 ($28.12). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,219 ($28.09), with a volume of 1,437,604 shares.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.91) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,371 ($30.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.08. The company has a market capitalization of £37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,958.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,733.33%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

