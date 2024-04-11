Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,730,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $158.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.