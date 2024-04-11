Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.