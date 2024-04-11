Contrasting biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 2 0 3.00

biote currently has a consensus price target of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.30%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.42%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than biote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 1.79% -45.10% 19.61% MediWound -35.94% -20.22% -10.08%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares biote and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

biote has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MediWound shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $185.36 million 2.39 $3.32 million ($0.22) -27.05 MediWound $18.69 million 7.76 -$6.72 million ($0.77) -19.84

biote has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound. biote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

biote beats MediWound on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

