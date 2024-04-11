Contrasting Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.67 $270,000.00 $0.06 226.50 Capitol Federal Financial $380.96 million 1.85 -$101.66 million ($0.94) -5.60

TC Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitol Federal Financial. Capitol Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TC Bancshares and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TC Bancshares pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capitol Federal Financial pays out -36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06% Capitol Federal Financial -34.17% 3.85% 0.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

