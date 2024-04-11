Contrasting Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $73.92 million 1.18 $9.48 million $2.63 9.03 Cathay General Bancorp $810.04 million 3.13 $354.12 million $4.86 7.19

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

QNB has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QNB and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 12.83% 11.50% 0.57% Cathay General Bancorp 27.02% 13.89% 1.61%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats QNB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

