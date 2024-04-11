Contrasting Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 30.89% 18.46% 12.61% Abacus Life N/A 1.09% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Abacus Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.72 million 3.13 $42.23 million $14.34 10.49 Abacus Life $79.59 million 9.51 $9.52 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Abacus Life on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

