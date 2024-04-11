Contrasting Lavoro (LVRO) & Its Peers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 541 461 6 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lavoro currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -43.60% -4.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.22 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $36.50 million 10.39

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.