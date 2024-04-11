Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Mark R. Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 510,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

