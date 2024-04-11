Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Mark R. Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core & Main Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CNM stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.83.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
