Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

