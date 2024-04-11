Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.