Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.25 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.69.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$773.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

