Critical Contrast: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) versus NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -77.19% -46.54% -30.11% ICU Medical -1.31% 6.35% 3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $4.09 million 3.01 -$3.16 million ($0.56) -3.84 ICU Medical $2.26 billion 1.08 -$29.66 million ($1.23) -81.15

This table compares NEXGEL and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NEXGEL and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.22%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Volatility and Risk

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats NEXGEL on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

