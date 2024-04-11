Cronos Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,881 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 5,580 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $995.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRON

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.