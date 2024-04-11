Cronos Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,881 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 5,580 put options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $995.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
