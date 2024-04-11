CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $312.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

