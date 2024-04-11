Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Down 2.5%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 117,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,106,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

