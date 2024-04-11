Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Custom Truck One Source worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

