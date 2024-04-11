CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.06 and traded as high as $80.74. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.26, with a volume of 19,699 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 50.45%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.