CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,403 shares of company stock valued at $981,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.