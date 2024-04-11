DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.83.

ELF stock opened at $167.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average of $146.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

