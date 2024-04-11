Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.