Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $520,774.04.

On Monday, March 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.50 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

