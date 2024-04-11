DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $231,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $463.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.76. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.