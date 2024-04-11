DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $231,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $463.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.76. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

View Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.