DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 248 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.