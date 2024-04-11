DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,948 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

