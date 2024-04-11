DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GitLab were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $23,681,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,342 shares of company stock worth $54,059,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

