DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $8,791,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

