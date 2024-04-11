DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,510 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $329.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $329.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

