DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 19,867 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

