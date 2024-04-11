DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,422 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

JD opened at $26.67 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

