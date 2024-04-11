DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

