DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,352 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

