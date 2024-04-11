DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.