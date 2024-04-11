DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kadant were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $110,849,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $296.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.19 and a 12-month high of $354.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kadant

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.