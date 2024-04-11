DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.30 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,438. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

