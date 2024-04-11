DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.60. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

