DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 367.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.