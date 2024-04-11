DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.