DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $64,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.32.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

