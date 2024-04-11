DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 100,160 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 270.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CMC opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,089 shares of company stock worth $16,383,553 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

