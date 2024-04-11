DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of H&R Block worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after buying an additional 228,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

