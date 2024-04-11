DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

