DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $299.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

